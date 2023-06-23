Consumer Sector Update for 06/23/2023: LANC, KMX, SBUX

Consumer stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In company news, Lancaster Colony (LANC) shares were rising past 4% after Loop Capital started coverage of the food company with a buy rating and a $237 price target.

CarMax's (KMX) shares were rising past 9.3% after the used-vehicle retailer reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

Starbucks Workers United said Friday that over 150 of Starbucks' (SBUX) stores and 3,500 workers in the US will be on strike over the course of the next week. Starbucks was down 2.1%.

