Consumer Sector Update for 06/23/2023: KMX, MSGE, SBUX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently up 0.11%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive.

CarMax (KMX) was gaining more than 6% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 net earnings of $1.44 per diluted share, down from $1.56 a year earlier but still exceeding the $0.83 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) was over 1% lower after it priced a previous secondary offering by Sphere Entertainment Group of about 5.3 million class A common shares at $31 per share.

Starbucks Workers United said over 150 of Starbucks' (SBUX) stores and 3,500 workers in the US will be on strike over the course of the next week. Starbucks was down more than 1% recently.

