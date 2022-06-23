Consumer Sector Update for 06/23/2022: RAD, KBH, RRGB

Consumer stocks were higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) up 0.2%.

In company news, Rite Aid (RAD) raced more than 17% higher after the pharmacy retailer Thursday reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.60 per share, reversing a $0.38 per share profit during the year-ago quarter but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.70 per share. Revenue fell 2.4% year-over-year to $6.01 billion but also exceeded the $5.73 billion analyst mean.

KB Home (KBH) rose 7.8% after the home builder's Q2 results exceeded Wall Street expectations for the three months ended May 31 and it also raised the bottom end of its FY23 revenue forecast by $100 million to a new range of $7.3 billion to $7.5 billion. Analysts, on average, have been looking for $7.35 million in home sales at the company this year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) rose 0.8% after saying Paul Murphy plans to retire as CEO and president on Dec. 31 but will remain with the restaurant chain as a special advisor through next March to assist with the search and installation of his successor.

