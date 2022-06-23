Consumer Sector Update for 06/23/2022: DRI, RRGB, MLCO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing by 0.7%.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) reported fiscal Q4 net earnings of $2.24 per diluted share, down from $2.79 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.22. Darden Restaurants was advancing by nearly 2% recently.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) said President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Murphy plans to retire at the end of 2022. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was recently up nearly 5%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) was over 2% higher after saying its subsidiary and operator of the Studio City Casino, Melco Resorts (Macau), agreed to extend its subconcession contract to Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.