Consumer Sector Update for 06/23/2021: SCR, WGO, VAC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.01% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently 0.12% higher.

Score Media and Gaming (SCR) was rallying past 4% after issuing a statement in which it welcomed the passing of a bill that will legalize "single event sports betting" in Canada.

Winnebago Industries (WGO) was up almost 1% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.16, compared with an adjusted net loss of $0.26 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for adjusted EPS of $1.77.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) was unchanged after it raised its Q2 guidance for contract sales as the company reported continued growth in tours and occupancies. Contract sales are now expected to be $345 million to $355 million in Q2, compared with its previous forecast of $320 million to $340 million, the company said.

