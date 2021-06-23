Consumer Sector Update for 06/23/2021: FAMI,EA,EBET

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) gained 0.5%.

In company news, Farmmi (FAMI) rose 3.4% after the Chinese agricultural products supplier Wednesday said it would investing 5 million renminbi ($750,000) for a 25% stake in a new urban food distribution company in partnership with Sigma Holding and Hangzhou Xuyue Interactive Culture and Media, which will own 60% and 15% respectively of the yet-to-be-named business.

Electronic Arts (EA) fell 1.7% after announcing its purchase of Playdemic, the developer of the popular Golf Clash mobile game, from AT&T's (T) Warner Brothers Games unit for $1.4 billion.

Esports Technologies (EBET) was down fractionally, giving back an early 1.2% gain that followed the company saying it has filed a comprehensive provisional application to patent its technology combining sports and esports wagering across several live streaming platforms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.