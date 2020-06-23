Consumer Sector Update for 06/23/2020: RUTH,GO,EAT,EXPE,DIS

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.1%.

In company news, Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) rose 8.5% after Tuesday saying weekly sales at its company-owned restaurants averaged $59,300 during the seven days ended June 21 and with 50 of its 86 company-owned locations open for dining room seating by Father's Day with plans to reopen another 10 to 15 restaurants by the end of the month. That compares with just $19,300 per week in sales in April at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when 30 restaurants were temporarily closed although another 56 locations stayed open for take-out and deliveries.

Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) added nearly 11% in value after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the grocery-store chain will replace Brinker International (EAT) in the S&P MidCap 400 index prior to the start of regular-session trading on Thursday while the restaurant stock will move to S&P SmallCap 600 index.

Expedia (EXPE) climbed 4% after Tuesday saying users of its HomeAway website will be directed to either the Vrbo website or asked to download the Vrbo app starting next month as the travel reservations company consolidates its vacation rental portfolio solely under the Vrbo brand.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) was ending fractionally higher after the entertainment conglomerate Tuesday announced plans to roll out its Disney+ streaming in eight markets in western and northern Europe on Sept. 15. Disney+ currently is available in the UK, Ireland, France, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and Spain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.