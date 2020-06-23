Consumer Sector Update for 06/23/2020: GO,EAT,EXPE,DIS

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.4% Tuesday afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.1%.

In company news, Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) rose 9.1% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the grocery-store chain will replace Brinker International (EAT) in the S&P MidCap 400 index prior to the start of regular-session trading on Thursday while the restaurant stock will move to S&P SmallCap 600 index.

Expedia (EXPE) climbed 2.2% after Tuesday saying it would focus solely on its Vrbo brand as the travel reservations company moves to consolidate its vacation rental portfolio. Beginning next month, users of its HomeAway website will be directed to either the Vrbo website or notified to download the Vrbo app.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) was about 1% higher after the entertainment conglomerate Tuesday announced plans to roll out its Disney+ streaming in eight markets in western and northern Europe on Sept. 15. Disney+ currently is available in the UK, Ireland, France, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and Spain.

