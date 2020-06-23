Consumer Sector Update for 06/23/2020: FFHL, GO, EAT, SCVL, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were rallying premarket Tuesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.78% higher, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were up more than 1%.

Fuwei Films (FFHL) was surging past 38% after reporting net income of RMB3.97 ($0.56) per share during its Q1 ended March 31, improving on an RMB1.03 per share net loss during the same quarter last year while net sales for the plastic films company increased 2.6% year-over-year to RMB83.2 million.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) will replace Brinker International (EAT) in the S&P MidCap 400. Grocery Outlet was gaining more than 7% in value recently, while Brinker International was up more than 4%.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) was climbing past 7% amid stronger-than-expected sales for fiscal Q2-to-date. As of Monday, the footwear retailer has reopened all but one of its 390 stores across the US and Puerto Rico after temporarily closing them due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's e-commerce comparable sales surged about 470% year-over-year for fiscal Q2-to-date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.