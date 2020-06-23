Consumer Sector Update for 06/23/2020: BAM,PYPL,INFO,CORR,BAM-A.TO

Financial stocks continued to climb in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Tuesday rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead by 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was 1.0% higher.

In company news, Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) slipped 1.3% following reports the property manager is asking smaller retail tenants to pay rent on locations they were forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic despite Brookfield itself missing mortgage payments and seeking forbearance deals with its lenders. Several tenants who asked for rent forgiveness said their requests were refused and they given until the end of 2021 to make good on the outstanding rent, according to The Financial Times.

PayPal (PYPL) climbed 1.2% on reports the electronic payments processing company will soon begin direct cryptocurrency sales through its Venmo mobile payments unit. Sales are expected to begin within three months, according to the CoinDesk report, with the digital currency news website citing a "well-placed industry source."

IHS Markit (INFO) was fractionally lower this afternoon, giving back a 3.3% rise earlier Tuesday after the financial data company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.69 per share for its Q2 ended May 31, down from $0.71 adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ expecting $0.67 per share.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) fell 7% after the real estate investment trust Tuesday said it expects to report a Q1 net loss of $12.04 per share, which includes a $140 million impairment charge after the tenant at its Grand Isle gathering system failed to pay its April, May and June rent. CorEnergy is scheduled to report its full Q1 results on Thursday.

