Consumer Sector Update for 06/22/2023: TCS, MAR, NFLX, BOF

Consumer stocks were rising late Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.9%.

Container Store (TCS) shares rose 3% after the company said it expanded the back-to-college partnership with dorm decor online brand Dormify to allow shoppers to experience products before buying them online.

Marriott International (MAR) was sued by hotel guests over an employee-protection surcharge in the Los Angeles area, The Wall Street Journal reported late Wednesday, citing the lawsuit. The company's shares were down 0.3%.

Netflix (NFLX) promised to include young local talent in South Korean shows as Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos outlined Thursday how the company plans to spend its $2.5 billion investment in local content, several media outlets reported. Netflix shares were down 0.6%.

BranchOut Food (BOF) said Thursday it is collaborating with the US Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command to improve meals-ready-to-eat, using its GentleDry technology. Its shares fell 6.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.