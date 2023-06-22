News & Insights

Markets
TCS

Consumer Sector Update for 06/22/2023: TCS, MAR, NFLX, BOF

June 22, 2023 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were rising late Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.9%.

Container Store (TCS) shares rose 3% after the company said it expanded the back-to-college partnership with dorm decor online brand Dormify to allow shoppers to experience products before buying them online.

Marriott International (MAR) was sued by hotel guests over an employee-protection surcharge in the Los Angeles area, The Wall Street Journal reported late Wednesday, citing the lawsuit. The company's shares were down 0.3%.

Netflix (NFLX) promised to include young local talent in South Korean shows as Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos outlined Thursday how the company plans to spend its $2.5 billion investment in local content, several media outlets reported. Netflix shares were down 0.6%.

BranchOut Food (BOF) said Thursday it is collaborating with the US Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command to improve meals-ready-to-eat, using its GentleDry technology. Its shares fell 6.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TCS
MAR
NFLX
BOF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.