Consumer Sector Update for 06/22/2023: OSTK, BBBY, BON, QSR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was less than 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.7%.

Overstock.com (OSTK) won an auction for embattled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) intellectual property and digital assets, court records showed. Overstock.com was gaining more than 6% in value.

Bon Natural Life (BON) was down more than 4% after saying it received a notice from Nasdaq that the company is not in compliance with the $1 per share minimum bid price requirement.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) subsidiary Firehouse Subs said it has opened a location in Zurich, Switzerland, marking the brand's first opening outside North America. Restaurant Brands International was advancing 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.