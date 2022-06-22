Consumer Sector Update for 06/22/2022: WKSP,AMZN,WMT,EBAYLZB,DBGI,ONEW,OBCI

Markets
Consumer stocks were ending slightly higher during Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) hanging on for a 0.1% advance.

Data Wednesday showed Redbook US same-store sales rose 12.8% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended June 18.

In company news, Worksport (WKSP) gained more than 10% after Wednesday saying it has online storefronts on Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY) and Walmart (WMT) ecommerce platforms for its solar covers providing rechargeable portfolio power for pickup trucks.

La-Z-Boy (LZB) climbed 7.8% after the furniture company beat Wall Street estimates with its fiscal Q4 results and projected sales for the current quarter also exceeding analyst forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.07 per share during the three months ended April 30, up from $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.15 per share.

Digital Brands Group (DBGI) added 2.5% after overnight saying it has negotiated a new acquisition agreement with women's apparel company Sunnyside, with Digital Brands now set to pay a total of $32 million in cash and stock.

OneWater Marine (ONEW) rose 4.9% after the recreational boats retailer announced plans to acquire Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI), offering $125 million for the maker of watercraft accessories. The deal values Ocean Bio-Chem at $13.08 per share, or 121% above Tuesday's closing price, and lifting its stock more than 117% higher late in Wednesday trading.

