Consumer Sector Update for 06/22/2022: REV, CZR, NAAS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was declining by 0.60% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down more than 1%.

Revlon (REV) was rallying past 32% in recent premarket activity, extending its post-bankruptcy gains.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) said it has opened a Caesars Sportsbook location adjacent to the Chase Field stadium in Downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Caesars Entertainment was recently slipping by over 2%.

NaaS Technology (NAAS) was up more than 1% after saying it has agreed to a partnership with State Grid Changzhi Electric Power Supply to build new charging stations for electric vehicles.

