Consumer Sector Update for 06/22/2022: LZB,DBGI,ONEW,OBCI

Consumer stocks were moderately higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.4%.

Data Wednesday showed Redbook US same-store sales rose 12.8% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended June 18.

In company news, La-Z-Boy (LZB) climbed 8.5% after the furniture company beat Wall Street estimates with its fiscal Q4 results and projected sales for the current quarter also exceeding analyst forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.07 per share during the three months ended April 30, up from $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.15 per share.

Digital Brands Group (DBGI) added 5.6% after overnight saying it has negotiated a new acquisition agreement with women's apparel company Sunnyside, with Digital Brands now set to pay a total of $32 million in cash and stock.

OneWater Marine (ONEW) rose 2.6% after the recreational boats retailer announced plans to acquire Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI), offering $125 million for the maker of watercraft accessories. The deal values Ocean Bio-Chem at $13.08 per share, or 121% above Tuesday's closing price, and lifting its stock nearly 117% higher in Wednesday trading.

