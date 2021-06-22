Consumer Sector Update for 06/22/2021: SBH, SAFM, KXIN

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.0%.

In company news, Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) jumped nearly 13% higher after the specialty retailer Tuesday received a pair of analyst upgrades, with both Oppenheimer and Cowen raising their respective ratings for the stock to outperform from market perform previously. Cowen also assigned a $30 price target for Sally Beauty shares while Oppenheimer set a $24 price target.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) climbed 10.5% following a Wall Street Journal report the chicken producer was exploring a potential sale and has drawn interest from several parties including agricultural investment firm Continental Grain.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) gained 3.7% after the Chinese used car seller said it was talking with an unidentified recreational-vehicle retailer in China about a possible joint venture that would expand its presence in the Chinese RV market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.