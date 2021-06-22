Consumer Sector Update for 06/22/2021: SAFM, TUP, PFGC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.03% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently unchanged.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) is considering a sale of the chicken producer and has drawn interest from parties including agricultural investment firm Continental Grain, the WSJ reported late Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Sanderson Farms was recently gaining more than 10%.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) was advancing by more than 7% after saying it has made a pre-payment of $58 million for its term loan debt to Angelo Gordon and JP Morgan. The company also announced the repurchase of up to $250 million of its outstanding common shares.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) was unchanged after it announced higher guidance for its fiscal Q4 results to include the impact of a 53rd week in the quarter. The company said it now expects fiscal Q4 net sales of at least $8.8 billion, compared with the previous estimate of $8.2 billion.

