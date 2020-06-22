Markets
RTW

Consumer Sector Update for 06/22/2020: RTW, TSN, BBBY, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer firms were mixced premarket Monday, with shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) down 0.87% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) 0.23% higher in recent trading.

RTW Retailwinds (RTW) is preparing a bankruptcy filing that could include plans to close all of its stores after warning earlier this month that it might shut a significant portion of its 387 outlets because of a loan default, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources. RTW Retailwinds was declining more than 9% recently.

China's General Administration of Customs on Sunday said it suspended imports of poultry from Tyson Foods' (TSN) plant in Arkansas after the company said hundreds of employees tested positive for COVID-19. Tyson Foods was down more than 2% recently.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was over 1% higher as it reported that it has executed an $850 million three-year secured asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL Facility) with a syndicate of banks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RTW TSN BBBY XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular