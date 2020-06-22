Consumer Sector Update for 06/22/2020: RTW, TSN, BBBY, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were mixced premarket Monday, with shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) down 0.87% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) 0.23% higher in recent trading.

RTW Retailwinds (RTW) is preparing a bankruptcy filing that could include plans to close all of its stores after warning earlier this month that it might shut a significant portion of its 387 outlets because of a loan default, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources. RTW Retailwinds was declining more than 9% recently.

China's General Administration of Customs on Sunday said it suspended imports of poultry from Tyson Foods' (TSN) plant in Arkansas after the company said hundreds of employees tested positive for COVID-19. Tyson Foods was down more than 2% recently.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was over 1% higher as it reported that it has executed an $850 million three-year secured asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL Facility) with a syndicate of banks.

