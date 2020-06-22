Consumer Sector Update for 06/22/2020: IDEX,AAL,MTCH,IAC,PTON

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Monday trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.7%.

In company news, Ideanomics (IDEX) was more than 48% higher after Monday saying its Mobile Energy Global subsidiary landed an order to produce 200 electric vehicles from the city of Neijiang in China's Sichuan province valued at around $3.2 million. The company is expecting to complete delivery of the vehicles by mid-July.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) peddled to a 3.9% gain after Stifel Monday raised its price target for the high-end exercise equipment company by $7 to $62 a share and reiterated its buy investment rating for the stock.

To the downside, Match Group (MTCH) was 1% lower after the dating websites company and IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) earlier Monday extended the deadline to June 25 for investors to choose the form of consideration they receive from the companies' scheduled separation on June 30.

American Airlines (AAL) slid 7.25% after disclosing plans to raise $3.5 billion in new liquidity through a mix of shares and notes in addition to securing a new $500 million term loan. The offerings also will include a $1.5 million private placement of secured senior notes maturing in 2025 and $750 million each of common shares and convertible senior notes.

