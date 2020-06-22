Consumer Sector Update for 06/22/2020: AAL,MTCH,IAC,PTON

Consumer stocks were mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.3% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 0.4% in value.

In company news, American Airlines (AAL) slid 6.4% after disclosing plans to raise $3.5 billion in new liquidity through a mix of shares and notes in addition to securing a new $500 million term loan. The offerings also will include a $1.5 million private placement of secured senior notes maturing in 2025 and $750 million each of common shares and convertible senior notes.

Match Group (MTCH) was fractionally lower after the dating websites company and IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) earlier Monday extended the deadline to June 25 for investors to choose the form of consideration they receive from the companies' scheduled separation on June 30.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) peddled to a more than 7% gain after Stifel Monday raised its price target for the high-end exercise equipment company by $7 to $62 a share and reiterated its buy investment rating for the stock.

