WGO

Consumer Sector Update for 06/21/2023: WGO, TSLA, DLTR, XLP, XLY

June 21, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Consumer stocks were declining marginally premarket Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down less than 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) fell nearly 0.1%.

Winnebago Industries (WGO) was declining by over 6% after it reported net revenue for the quarter ended May 27 of $900.8 million, down from $1.46 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $954.7 million.

Tesla's (TSLA) charging technology landed a new win as Texas will require charging companies to feature Tesla's North American Charging Standard to qualify for a government-funded program that aims to build electric vehicle chargers along major highways, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Texas Department of Transportation. Tesla was advancing 0.3%.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) said ahead of its investor conference that it is reaffirming its guidance for fiscal Q2 and fiscal 2023. Dollar Tree was gaining 1.4%.

