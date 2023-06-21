Consumer Sector Update for 06/21/2023: UBER, DLTR, SBUX, SHAK, MULN

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.1%.

Redbook reported that US same-store retail sales were up 0.9% year-over-year in the week ended June 17, higher than a 0.4% gain in the prior week due to a boost from Father's Day spending and warmer weather.

In company news, Uber (UBER) is set to lay off 200 recruiters in its latest round of job cuts, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing a staff memo. The move follows smaller rounds of layoffs across the company and will solely affect US-based positions, the report said. Uber shares were up 1.1%.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) shares surged 26% after the company disclosed an investor financing moratorium for the balance of this year and said it has "sufficient capital on hand" for at least the next 12 months.

Dollar Tree (DLTR), ahead of its investor conference, reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal Q2 and full-year fiscal 2023. Its shares rose 4.5%.

Starbucks (SBUX) and Shake Shack (SHAK), along with another unnamed company, met with Shanghai's cyberspace regulator earlier this week after being called out for collecting excessive personal information from consumers, Reuters reported Wednesday. Starbucks shares were up 0.6% while Shake Shack stock was up 1.8%.

