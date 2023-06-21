News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 06/21/2023: DLTR, SBUX, SHAK, PAX

June 21, 2023 — 02:04 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down around 1%.

Redbook reported that US same-store retail sales were up 0.9% year-over-year in the week ended June 17, higher than a 0.4% gain in the prior week due to a boost from Father's Day spending and warmer weather.

In company news, Dollar Tree (DLTR), ahead of its investor conference, reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal Q2 and full-year fiscal 2023. Its shares rose nearly 5%.

Starbucks (SBUX) and Shake Shack (SHAK), along with another unnamed company, met with Shanghai's cyberspace regulator earlier this week after being called out for collecting excessive personal information from consumers, Reuters reported Wednesday. Starbucks shares were up 0.9% while Shake Shack stock was up 2.3%.

Patria Investments (PAX) shares were 2.6% after saying it has agreed to divest Delly's, a Brazilian food service distribution company, from its Private Equity Fund V to funds advised by CVC Capital Partners and its own Private Equity Fund VII.

