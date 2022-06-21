Consumer Sector Update for 06/21/2022: MULN,CHWY,K,BHAT

Consumer stocks were ending with significant gains late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 2.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 3.0%.

In company news, Mullen Automotive (MULN) climbed 14% after the electric vehicle company Tuesday said investment advisors Esousa Holdings bought a $28 million senior secured convertible note previously set to come due on July 28 and held by an affiliate of Drawbridge Investments and extended its maturity by another two years until July 2024.

Chewy (CHWY) streaked over 11% higher after a Wedbush upgrade to outperform from neutral previously coupled with a $5 increase in its price target to $35 a share, concluding the "worst is likely over" for the online pets supply company.

Kellogg (K) rose 1.9% after Tuesday announcing plans to separate into three public companies consisting of its global snacks operations - which now account for roughly 80% of the company's annual revenue - along with its traditional breakfast cereals unit and its newer plant-based business. It expects to complete the spinoffs by the end of 2023, the company said.

To the downside, Blue Hat (BHAT) was sinking almost 46%, earlier dropping more than 48% to a record low of $0.60 per share, after the animated toys and mobile games company disclosed plans for a public offering of its ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants, subject to market conditions.

