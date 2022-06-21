Consumer Sector Update for 06/21/2022: K, GLBE, PBI, LEN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.26% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing past 1%.

Kellogg (K) was gaining over 5% in value after saying it plans to separate into three independent public companies focusing on snacking, North American cereal and plant-based businesses.

Global-e Online (GLBE) was advancing by more than 3% after saying it agreed to acquire Pitney Bowes' (PBI) Borderfree cross-border e-commerce solutions business for about $100 million.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) was over 2% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $4.69 per diluted share, up from $2.95 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $3.95.

