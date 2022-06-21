Consumer Sector Update for 06/21/2022: CHWY,K,BHAT

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 2.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 3.4%.

In company news, Chewy (CHWY) streaked nearly 13% higher after a Wedbush upgrade to outperform from neutral previously coupled with a $5 increase in its price target to $35 a share, concluding the "worst is likely over" for the online pets supply company.

Kellogg (K) rose 2.7% after Tuesday announcing plans to separate into three public companies consisting of its global snacks operations - which now accounts for roughly 80% of the company's annual revenue - along with its traditional breakfast cereals unit and its newer plant-based business. It expects to complete the spinoffs by the end of 2023, the company said.

Blue Hat (BHAT) was sinking almost 46%, earlier dropping more than 48% to a record low of $0.60 per share, after the animated toys and mobile games company disclosed plans for a public offering of its ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants, subject to market conditions.

