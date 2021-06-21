Consumer Sector Update for 06/21/2021: MCD, ZIM, BABA, GME, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat to lower in Monday's premarket trading.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was slipping by 0.29% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive recently.

McDonald's (MCD) is preparing to hire 20,000 staffers to help run the 50 new restaurants it plans to open in the UK and Ireland over the next year, according to statements by the company's chief executive in the Sunday Telegraph. McDonald's was marginally higher in recent trading.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) said it has extended its partnership with Alibaba Group Holding's (BABA) Alibaba.com platform until 2023. Alibaba was slightly lower recently.

GameStop (GME) named Chief Executive Matt Furlong as a member of its board of directors, effective immediately. GameStop was over 1% higher in recent trading.

