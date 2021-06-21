Markets
ELY

Consumer Sector Update for 06/21/2021: ELY,NKE,YSG,FUTU

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks gained less than the broader market Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and its Consumer Discretionary counterpart (XLY) both up 0.8%.

In company news, Callaway Golf (ELY) rose 5.1% after Jon Rahm won the US Open Sunday while playing with its golf clubs.

Nike (NKE) advanced 1.5% after Telsey Advisory raised its price target for the sportswear maker's stock by $15 to $175 a share and maintained its outperform rating.

Yatsen Holding (YSG) was 5.7% lower, giving back an early 1.2% gain that followed the Chinese cosmetics company saying Monday it has hired former FUTU Holdings (FUTU) and Tencent technology executive Weihua Chen as chief technology officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ELY NKE YSG FUTU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular