Consumer Sector Update for 06/21/2021: ELY,NKE,YSG,FUTU

Consumer stocks gained less than the broader market Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and its Consumer Discretionary counterpart (XLY) both up 0.8%.

In company news, Callaway Golf (ELY) rose 5.1% after Jon Rahm won the US Open Sunday while playing with its golf clubs.

Nike (NKE) advanced 1.5% after Telsey Advisory raised its price target for the sportswear maker's stock by $15 to $175 a share and maintained its outperform rating.

Yatsen Holding (YSG) was 5.7% lower, giving back an early 1.2% gain that followed the Chinese cosmetics company saying Monday it has hired former FUTU Holdings (FUTU) and Tencent technology executive Weihua Chen as chief technology officer.

