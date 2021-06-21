Consumer Sector Update for 06/21/2021: DASH,ACI,ELY,NKE,YSG

Consumer stocks gained Monday but diverged in late-afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) climbing 1.1% to the day's highs ahead of the closing bell while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was off its best level of the day with a gain of 0.8%.

In company news, DoorDash (DASH) advanced 5.6% after partnering with supermarket operator Albertsons (ACI) for on-demand grocery delivery services from nearly 2,000 Albertsons stores, including its Safeway, Vons and Jewel-Osco chains. Albertson shares were 2.7% higher.

Callaway Golf (ELY) scored a 5.4% gain after Jon Rahm won the US Open over the weekend using Callaway clubs and balls.

Nike (NKE) advanced 1.7% after Telsey Advisory raised its price target for the sportswear maker's stock by $15 to $175 a share and maintained an outperform rating.

To the downside, Yatsen Holding (YSG) dropped 6.4%, giving back an early 1.2% gain that followed the Chinese cosmetics company Monday saying it has hired former FUTU Holdings (FUTU) and Tencent technology executive Weihua Chen as chief technology officer.

