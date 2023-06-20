Consumer Sector Update for 06/20/2023: SPB, BOF, WMT, GCI, LUCY

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In company news, Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) said it completed the sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement Business to ASSA ABLOY for $4.3 billion in cash, making $3.6 billion in net proceeds. Spectrum shares were down 0.5%.

BranchOut Food (BOF) shares rose 1.5% after saying it is supplying dehydrated fruit products to 2,250 of Walmart's (WMT) stores under a recent contract between the companies.

Gannett (GCI) said it's suing Alphabet's (GOOG) Google, alleging the tech giant has "deceptive" commercial practices and monopolizes the advertising technology markets. Gannett shares were down 0.3%.

Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) said it signed an agreement with brand development company Authentic Brands to license the Reebok brand for smart eyewear products. Innovative Eyewear shares were down past 13%.

