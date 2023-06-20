News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 06/20/2023: BOF, WMT, LUCY, GCI, GOOG

June 20, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.7%.

In company news, BranchOut Food (BOF) shares rose 7% after saying it's supplying dehydrated fruit products to 2,250 of Walmart's (WMT) stores under a recent contract between the companies.

Gannett (GCI) said it's suing Alphabet's (GOOG) Google, alleging the tech giant has "deceptive" commercial practices and monopolizes the advertising technology markets. Gannett shares were up 0.3%.

Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) said it signed an agreement with brand development company Authentic Brands to license the Reebok brand for smart eyewear products. Innovative Eyewear shares were down 7%.

