Consumer Sector Update for 06/20/2023: BABA, CHDN, STLA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.31%, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently unchanged.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) said it has named Joseph Tsai, the company's current executive vice chairman, as chairman, succeeding Daniel Zhang. Alibaba Group was recently slipping past 2%.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) was advancing by more than 3% after saying it has secured a site in eastern Daviess County, Kentucky, for the location of its planned historical racing machine entertainment venue.

Stellantis (STLA) and Hon Hai Technology Group, also known as Foxconn, said they have launched a joint venture to design and sell chips for the automotive industry beginning in 2026. Stellantis was over 2% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.