News & Insights

Markets
BABA

Consumer Sector Update for 06/20/2023: BABA, CHDN, STLA, XLP, XLY

June 20, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.31%, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently unchanged.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) said it has named Joseph Tsai, the company's current executive vice chairman, as chairman, succeeding Daniel Zhang. Alibaba Group was recently slipping past 2%.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) was advancing by more than 3% after saying it has secured a site in eastern Daviess County, Kentucky, for the location of its planned historical racing machine entertainment venue.

Stellantis (STLA) and Hon Hai Technology Group, also known as Foxconn, said they have launched a joint venture to design and sell chips for the automotive industry beginning in 2026. Stellantis was over 2% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA
CHDN
STLA
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.