Markets
CHCI

Consumer Sector Update for 06/19/2020: CHCI, TRUE, AUTO, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were up during Friday's premarket trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) added 0.8%, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) rose 1%.

Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) rose more than 49% before markets open. The company said late Thursday it has arranged for a $73 million non-recourse loan, which has an annual interest rate of 3%, through the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp for its BLVD I luxury apartment tower in Reston, Va.

AutoWeb (AUTO) added almost 30% after announcing on Thursday it generated around $5.8 million in revenue during May, or about 9.4% more than its $5.3 million in revenue during the previous month.

TrueCar (TRUE), an automotive pricing and information website, was also up more than 9%. In a presentation released on Thursday, the company said auto retail sales were recovering in May following declines in March and April and were 44% better than industry forecasts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHCI TRUE AUTO XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular