Consumer Sector Update for 06/19/2020: CHCI, TRUE, AUTO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were up during Friday's premarket trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) added 0.8%, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) rose 1%.

Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) rose more than 49% before markets open. The company said late Thursday it has arranged for a $73 million non-recourse loan, which has an annual interest rate of 3%, through the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp for its BLVD I luxury apartment tower in Reston, Va.

AutoWeb (AUTO) added almost 30% after announcing on Thursday it generated around $5.8 million in revenue during May, or about 9.4% more than its $5.3 million in revenue during the previous month.

TrueCar (TRUE), an automotive pricing and information website, was also up more than 9%. In a presentation released on Thursday, the company said auto retail sales were recovering in May following declines in March and April and were 44% better than industry forecasts.

