Consumer Sector Update for 06/19/2020: AUTO,JD,YTRA

Consumer stocks were mostly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, AutoWeb (AUTO) raced nearly 17% higher after late Thursday saying revenue increased 9.4% during May over the previous month, rising to $5.8 million. The vehicle e-commerce and advertising company also narrowed its net loss last month to $400,000 compared with a $1 million loss during April.

JD.com (JD) was 3.1% lower, falling off a narrow morning gain, after the Chinese e-commerce company Friday reported a 34% year-over-year increase in transaction volume during its "6.18" sales promotion that ended Thursday. Customers spent RMB269.2 billion on JD.com websites over the 18-day sale period, considered one of the major shopping events in China each year.

Yatra Online (YTRA) dropped more than 18% after the online travel agency Friday priced a $10 million public offering of 12.5 million common shares at 80 cents each, or 18% under Thursday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.

