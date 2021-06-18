Markets
PPC

Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2021: PPC,ARVL,DADA,SYKE

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks pared a portion of their broad decline late in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) still down 1.2% while the Consumer Discretionary Sector SPDR (XLY) dipped 0.4%.

In company news, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) fell 1.3% after saying late Thursday it bought Kerry Consumer Foods' meats and meals business in the UK and Ireland for some $952 million in cash, about 8.5 times the acquired unit's expected 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Arrival (ARVL) dropped almost 14% after the electric vehicle maker disclosed plans to redeem more than 12.9 million of its outstanding warrants issued by a predecessor company during its initial public offering at $0.01 apiece if they are not exercised by a July 19 deadline at $11.50 per share, almost 45% below Thursday's closing price.

Among gainers, Dada Nexus (DADA) added 5.7% after announcing a two-year deal to provide a retail platform for Lenovo's 300 stores as well as the 600 additional outlets the computer maker plans to open over the next year.

Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) climbed 30% after the the customer service provider accepted a $2.2 billion going-private proposal from Sitel Group. Sitel proposes to pay $54 for each Sykes share, representing a 31% premium over Thursday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPC ARVL DADA SYKE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular