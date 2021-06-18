Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2021: PPC,ARVL,DADA,SYKE

Consumer stocks pared a portion of their broad decline late in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) still down 1.2% while the Consumer Discretionary Sector SPDR (XLY) dipped 0.4%.

In company news, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) fell 1.3% after saying late Thursday it bought Kerry Consumer Foods' meats and meals business in the UK and Ireland for some $952 million in cash, about 8.5 times the acquired unit's expected 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Arrival (ARVL) dropped almost 14% after the electric vehicle maker disclosed plans to redeem more than 12.9 million of its outstanding warrants issued by a predecessor company during its initial public offering at $0.01 apiece if they are not exercised by a July 19 deadline at $11.50 per share, almost 45% below Thursday's closing price.

Among gainers, Dada Nexus (DADA) added 5.7% after announcing a two-year deal to provide a retail platform for Lenovo's 300 stores as well as the 600 additional outlets the computer maker plans to open over the next year.

Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) climbed 30% after the the customer service provider accepted a $2.2 billion going-private proposal from Sitel Group. Sitel proposes to pay $54 for each Sykes share, representing a 31% premium over Thursday's closing price.

