Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2021: DADA, LEN, PPC, MANU, EBAY

Consumer stocks were in the decline before Friday's opening bell with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.54% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.79%.

In company news, Dada Nexus (DADA) was up 0.70% after it agreed to provide its on-demand retail platform to Lenovo Lecoo for use in its offline stores.

Lennar (LEN) was up 1% after JPMorgan raised the company to overweight from neutral as well as its price target to $141.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) was down 0.5% after it agreed to acquire the Meats and Meals business of Kerry Consumer Foods in the UK and Ireland.

eBay (EBAY) was down 0.80% after Austria's Federal Competition Authority cleared Adevinta's acquisition of the company's (EBAY) classified ads business.

Manchester United (MANU) was up by just a notch after it reported a wider loss and lower revenue in its fiscal Q3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.