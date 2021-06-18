Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2021: ARVL,DADA,SYKE

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 1.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.2%.

In company news, Arrival (ARVL) dropped over 12% after the electric vehicle maker disclosed plans to redeem more than 12.9 million of its outstanding warrants issued by its predecessor company during its initial public offering at $0.01 apiece if they are not exercised by a July 19 deadline at $11.50 per share, or almost 45% under Thursday's closing price.

Dada Nexus (DADA) added 5.1% after announcing a two-year deal to provide the retail platform for Lenovo Lecoo's 300 existing offline stores as well as the 600 new stores the computer-maker plans to open over the next year.

Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) climbed almost 30% after the the customer services company agreed to a $2.2 billion going-private proposal from the Sitel Group, which will pay $54 for each Sykes share, representing a 31% premium over Thursday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.