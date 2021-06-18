Markets
ARVL

Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2021: ARVL,DADA,SYKE

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 1.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.2%.

In company news, Arrival (ARVL) dropped over 12% after the electric vehicle maker disclosed plans to redeem more than 12.9 million of its outstanding warrants issued by its predecessor company during its initial public offering at $0.01 apiece if they are not exercised by a July 19 deadline at $11.50 per share, or almost 45% under Thursday's closing price.

Dada Nexus (DADA) added 5.1% after announcing a two-year deal to provide the retail platform for Lenovo Lecoo's 300 existing offline stores as well as the 600 new stores the computer-maker plans to open over the next year.

Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) climbed almost 30% after the the customer services company agreed to a $2.2 billion going-private proposal from the Sitel Group, which will pay $54 for each Sykes share, representing a 31% premium over Thursday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARVL DADA SYKE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular