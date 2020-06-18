Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2020: BBX, BXG, CCL, CUK, DBI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were falling premarket Thursday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down 0.20% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were 0.73% lower in recent trading.

BBX Capital (BBX) was climbing past 28% amid plans to spin off into two separate, publicly traded companies, one which will hold its investment in Bluegreen Vacations (BXG), and New BBX Capital, which will hold all other businesses.

Carnival (CCL, CUK) was down more than 6% as it swung to a sharper-than-expected second-quarter loss while revenue plunged as ships halted sailings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the cruise line said it's seeing bookings pick up for next year. The company reported a preliminary adjusted net loss of $3.30 a share in the three months through May 31, steeper than the consensus on Capital IQ for a loss of $1.76 a share.

Designer Brands (DBI) was retreating more than 5% as it booked fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $1.83 per share. A year ago, adjusted earnings were $0.43 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had forecast an adjusted loss of $0.60 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.