Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2020: AESE,KR,DBI,CCL,CUK

Consumer stocks were ending mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 0.6%.

In company news, Allied Esports (AESE) soared Thursday, rising as much as 59% higher, after saying it will reopen its flagship games arena at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on June 25, beginning with a modified schedule of daily and weekly poker tournaments. The company also plans to continue its online tournaments that began in March after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the HyperX eSports arena to temporarily close.

Designer Brands (DBI) was nearly 1% lower this afternoon, trimming most of a 10% decline earlier Thursday that followed the footwear retailer reporting a 45% year-over-year decline in Q1 net sales to $482.8 million but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $481.2 million.

Carnival (CCL,CUK) fell about 1.7% after the cruise liner company reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $3.30 per share, reversing a $0.66 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.76 per share loss, excluding one-time items, for the three months ended May 31. Revenue plunged over 85% from year-ago levels to just $700 million, also trailing the $737.8 million Street view.

Kroger Co (KR) fell about 3.6% after the grocery chain Tuesday said it expects to exceed its FY20 forecast projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share and a 2.25% increase in identical-store sales but declined to say by how much. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are expecting Kroger to earn $2.74 per share during the 12 months ending next January on 7.3% identical sales growth.

