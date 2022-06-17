Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2022: ZIP,WWE,MTH,TBLT

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.3%.

In company news, ZipRecruiter (ZIP) climbed over 12% after late Thursday authorizing $150 million more for share repurchases and also beginning a $50 million accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) declined 3.5% on Friday after board chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said he would temporarily step down during an internal probe into a $3 million settlement paid to a former female employee with whom he allegedly had a consensual affair. Stephanie McMahon will take over as interim CEO and board chair although her father will continue to manage the company's creative content during the current investigation.

Meritage Homes (MTH) fell 2% after a Wells Fargo downgrade of the home builder to underweight from equalweight and also setting a $65 price target for Meritage shares.

ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) tumbled over 54% to touch an all-time low price of $1.40 a share after the home improvement and construction products company priced a $6 million public offering of nearly 3.2 million common shares at $1.90 apiece, or almost 38% under Thursday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $1.90 per share.

