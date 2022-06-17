Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2022: BABA, SECO, BGS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.19% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing by 0.64%.

Alibaba Group Holding's (BABA) fintech affiliate Ant Group has jumped a key hurdle in efforts to revamp, as China's central bank has accepted its application to set up a financial holding company, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Alibaba Group shares were gaining 10%.

Secoo Holding (SECO) shares were up more than 8% after the company said Nasdaq approved its request to transfer its American Depositary Shares from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market, effective immediately.

B&G Foods (BGS) stock was climbing past 1% after the company said it created four new business units "to establish clear focus and expectations and drive organic and acquisition growth."

