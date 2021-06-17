Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2021: TDUP, RVLV, KR

Markets
Consumer stocks have turned narrowly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was ahead 0.4%.

In company news, ThredUp (TDUP) rose almost 14% after KeyBanc Thursday raised its price target for the online second-hand clothing store by $10 to $32 a share and reiterated its overweight rating.

Revolve Group (RVLV) climbed 7.8% after the apparel e-commerce company said it will join the Russell 3000 index on June 28 following the annual reconstitution of the broad-based market gauge.

Kroger (KR) gained 5.3% after the grocery chain raised its FY22 earnings forecast following better-than-expected Q1 financial results and also reauthorizing a $1 billion stock buyback program.

