Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2021: PM,TDUP,RVLV,KR

Consumer stocks added to modest gains Thursday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was ahead 0.5%.

In company news, Philip Morris International (PM) was fractionally higher shortly before Thursday's closing bell following reports the US tobacco giant is exploring a potential buyout of Fertin Pharma, a Danish maker of nicotine chewing gum. The deal would value Fertin at around 600 million euro ($716 million) including debt, according to a Bloomberg Report.

Kroger (KR) gained 4.5% after the grocery chain raised its FY22 earnings forecast following better-than-expected Q1 financial results and also reauthorizing a $1 billion stock buyback program.

ThredUp (TDUP) rose 4.7% after KeyBanc raised its price target for the online secondhand clothing store by $10 to $32 a share and reiterated its overweight rating.

Revolve Group (RVLV) climbed 8.7% after the apparel e-commerce company said it will join the Russell 3000 index on June 28.

