Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2021: HNST, LEN, IMBI, F

Consumer stocks were slipping ahead of Thursday's market open as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.20% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged recently.

In company news, The Honest Company (HNST) was down by more than 6% after reporting a loss in Q1 although revenue increased year-on-year.

iMedia Brands (IMBI) was up 2.8% after the broadcasting television network named Montgomery Wageman as its new chief financial officer.

Ford (F) was up more than 2% after saying that it expects Q2 net income to be "substantially" lower than a year ago, when results included a $3.5 billion gain on Ford's investment in Argo AI.

Lennar (LEN) was higher by just a fraction after the homebuilder reported higher earnings, sales in fiscal Q2.

