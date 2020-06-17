Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2020: NTN,BYND,AYRO

Consumer stocks still were trading higher in Wednesday trading , with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was rising about 0.4%.

In company news, NTN Buzztime (NTN) was trading over 33% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 50% advance to its highest share price since March 2018 that followed the interactive entertainment company Wednesday saying it has signed a non-binding letter of intent with an unnamed third party for a potential strategic transaction. The preliminary agreement follows a recent strategic review by NTN Buzztime but the company said it would not provide more details of the proposed transaction until necessary.

Beyond Meat (BYND) climbed 6.2% after Credit Suisse raised its price target on the company's shares by $52 to $142 apiece, citing robust retail demand for its plant-based meat substitutes. The company Wednesday also announced a new sales promotion slated to begin next week and running through mid-August offering 10 patties priced at $1.60 each.

AYRO (AYRO) fell 12% after the electric vehicles manufacturer Wednesday disclosed plans for a $5.5 million private placement of 2.2 million of its common shares with several institutional investors priced at $2.50 each, or 18% under Tuesday's closing price for the stock. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, it said.

