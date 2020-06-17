Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2020: CNK,NTN,BYND,AYRO

Consumer stocks turned lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was dropping about 0.3%.

In company news, Cinemark (CNK) retreated Wednesday, slipping 3.3% in late trade, despite the movie theater chain saying it will begin a phased reopening on Friday of its theaters in northern Texas near Dallas, with wider reopenings slated for July 3 and July 17. The company will encourage patrons to buy tickets online or contactless payments in addition to wearing masks and will also stagger showtimes to increase physical distancing between customers.

All employees also will wear masks and gloves while working, it said.

Beyond Meat (BYND) climbed 2.8% after Credit Suisse raised its price target on the company's shares by $52 to $142 apiece, citing robust retail demand for its plant-based meat substitutes. The company Wednesday also announced a new sales promotion slated to begin next week and running through mid-August offering 10 patties priced at $1.60 each.

AYRO (AYRO) fell more than 12% after the electric vehicles manufacturer Wednesday disclosed plans for a $5.5 million private placement of 2.2 million of its common shares with several institutional investors priced at $2.50 each, or 18% under Tuesday's closing price for the stock. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, it said.

NTN Buzztime (NTN) was trading over 50% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 50% advance to its highest share price since March 2018 that followed the interactive entertainment company Wednesday saying it has signed a non-binding letter of intent with an unnamed third party for a potential strategic transaction. The preliminary agreement follows a recent strategic review by NTN Buzztime but the company said it would not provide more details of the proposed transaction until necessary.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.