Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2020: APEX, TPX, NCLH, XLP, XLV

Consumer stocks were flat to higher premarket Wednesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were flat and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were advancing by 0.34% in recent trading.

Apex Global Brands (APEX) was still more than 18% higher, on top of Tuesday's gains that followed its announcement of a fiscal Q1 net loss of $0.33 per diluted share, narrower than a net loss of $0.44 per share a year ago.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) was gaining more than 6% as it announced improved Q2 net sales outlook, saying "quarter-to-date orders have significantly improved from previous expectations." The company said it now expects Q2 net sales to decline by only 15% from last year amid strong sales in May and early June. Previously it forecast a 30% decline in sales.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) was down more than 10% after saying it is extending the suspension of global cruise voyages to include all voyages embarking between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, for its three cruise brands -- the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

