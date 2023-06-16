Consumer Sector Update for 06/16/2023: KKR, DIS, RIVN

Consumer stocks were rising on Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both up 0.3%.

In company news, KKR (KKR) and HarperCollins Publishers are among the bidders for book publisher Simon & Schuster, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Disney (DIS) shares were down 1.5% following the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is in discussion to buy Sweden-based electric vehicle route planning service A Better Route Planner, Electrek reported Thursday. Rivian shares were shedding 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.