Consumer Sector Update for 06/16/2023: IRBT, AMZN, DKNG, BUD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up about 0.1%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining just over 0.1%.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said it has cleared Amazon.com's (AMZN) proposed $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot (IRBT). iRobot was rallying past 18% recently.

DraftKings (DKNG) was up more than 1% after saying it has submitted a proposal to acquire PointsBet Holdings' US business for $195 million in cash.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) Chief Executive Brendan Whitworth said the company is implementing "important" actions amid a backlash against the Bud Light brand. Anheuser-Busch InBev was advancing 0.5% recently.

