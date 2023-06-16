Consumer Sector Update for 06/16/2023: CAVA, DIS, RIVN, KKR

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.1%.

CAVA Group (CAVA) shares fell 13% on Friday after a strong showing in their trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Disney (DIS) shares were down 1.8% following the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is in discussion to buy Sweden-based electric vehicle route planning service A Better Route Planner, Electrek reported Thursday. Rivian shares were shedding 2.5%.

KKR (KKR) and HarperCollins Publishers are among the bidders for book publisher Simon & Schuster, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

